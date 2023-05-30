Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He has scored in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (2-0) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.