You can see player prop bet odds for Andrew Vaughn, Shohei Ohtani and other players on the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels ahead of their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts this season, Giolito has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 45th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 25 3.2 6 4 4 4 7 vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 50 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI.

He has a .244/.320/.424 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.307/.513 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .263/.339/.498 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 56 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashing .283/.373/.520 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

