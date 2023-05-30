On Tuesday, May 30 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (22-34) host the Los Angeles Angels (29-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lucas Giolito will get the call for the White Sox, while Tyler Anderson will take the hill for the Angels.

The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +120. Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (3-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (2-0, 4.81 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 21 times and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 5-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win.

The White Sox have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 4-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Los Angeles has a perfect record of 3-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Jake Burger 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

