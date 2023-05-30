How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .387.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (239 total runs).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.409).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Giolito has six quality starts this year.
- Giolito is trying to record his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
