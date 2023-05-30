Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.5%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In nine games this year (20.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including five multi-run games (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (8-0) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.