After hitting .308 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Tim Anderson is batting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.
  • Tim Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (24 of 37), with at least two hits 10 times (27.0%).
  • In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In eight games this year, Tim Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (29.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
16 GP 21
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Tyler Anderson (2-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.