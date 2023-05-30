The Texas Rangers (34-19) will look to Marcus Semien, currently on an 18-game hitting streak, against the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (1-2).

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.

Faedo is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Faedo is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (6-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.83 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .296 in 10 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

