You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Riley Greene and others on the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Greene Stats

Greene has put up 60 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .297/.363/.446 slash line on the year.

Greene will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (6-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 65 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.368/.486 so far this season.

Semien will look for his 19th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 48 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .244/.309/.497 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.