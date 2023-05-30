Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Rangers on May 30, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Riley Greene and others on the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Greene Stats
- Greene has put up 60 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .297/.363/.446 slash line on the year.
- Greene will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and two RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. White Sox
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Pérez Stats
- Martin Perez (6-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 65 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .298/.368/.486 so far this season.
- Semien will look for his 19th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 48 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .244/.309/.497 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
