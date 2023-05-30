On Tuesday, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (34-19) visit the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park. Martin Perez will get the nod for the Rangers, while Alex Faedo will take the mound for the Tigers.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Tigers and Rangers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Riley Greene hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 16-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (69.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 17 of 38 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.