Tigers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (34-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.
The probable starters are Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers and Alex Faedo (1-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 17-21 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (195 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jesse Scholtens
|May 28
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Aaron Nola
