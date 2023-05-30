Seiya Suzuki and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

In 74.4% of his games this season (29 of 39), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 21 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings