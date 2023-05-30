The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.446) and total hits (60) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Greene will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.
  • In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Greene has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this year (47.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.290 AVG .241
.343 OBP .302
.419 SLG .342
3 XBH 5
2 HR 1
7 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 26/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
24 GP 27
22 (91.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (6-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
