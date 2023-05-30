On Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 34 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .224 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 23.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

