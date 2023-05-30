Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 34 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .224 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
