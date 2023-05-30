Matt Vierling -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
  • In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (15.2%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
.239 AVG .239
.300 OBP .292
.391 SLG .313
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
7 RBI 3
8/3 K/BB 22/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 25
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
