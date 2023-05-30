Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jake Burger (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (23.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (2-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
