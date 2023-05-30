On Tuesday, Ian Happ (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .273 with 37 walks and 17 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26.9% of his games this season (14 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 24 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings