The Connecticut Sun (3-1) face the Indiana Fever (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: NBCS-BOS

Fever vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 93 Fever 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-21.5)

Connecticut (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164

Fever vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Indiana compiled a 6-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season 13 of Indiana's games hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Fever were outplayed both offensively and defensively last year, as they ranked worst in the league in points scored (78 per game) and worst in points allowed (89.1 per contest).

Indiana averaged only 33.3 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), and allowed 35.8 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Fever averaged 15.1 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and forced 14.3 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked).

Last season the Fever made 6.8 threes per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and shot 33.8% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Fever ranked top-five last season in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 7.1 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, they ranked fifth with a 33.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last season Indiana took 71.0% two-pointers, accounting for 76.0% of the team's buckets. It shot 29.0% three-pointers (24.0% of the team's baskets).

