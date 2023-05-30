The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .235.

Haase has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 21 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings