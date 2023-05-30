The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .235.
  • Haase has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 21
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (6-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
