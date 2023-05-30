Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
  • Swanson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (30.8%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (30.8%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 24
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
