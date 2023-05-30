Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (30.8%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (30.8%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 24 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings