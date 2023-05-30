How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 243 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks will take to the mound for the Cubs, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
