Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 243 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cubs rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks will take to the mound for the Cubs, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell

