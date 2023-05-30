Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +165 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cubs have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 53 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 2-4-0 in six games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-15 9-15 10-16 13-14 14-24 9-6

