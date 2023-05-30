On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .299.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
  • He has gone deep in nine games this season (52.9%), homering in 12.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (58.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (23.5%).
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (70.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
