After batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last games.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 38 of 54 games this season (70.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 29 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings