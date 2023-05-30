The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.330), slugging percentage (.357) and OPS (.687) this season.
  • Benintendi has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 28
19 (86.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
