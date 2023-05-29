Zach McKinstry -- hitting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .295 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 21 games this year (47.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
21 GP 23
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw nine innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
