The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .262 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), with more than one hit 11 times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.4%).
  • He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 26
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • The Angels allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
