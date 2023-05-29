Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .179 with a double and eight walks.
- This year, Barnhart has totaled at least one hit in eight of 24 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of 24 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.192
|AVG
|.167
|.222
|OBP
|.273
|.192
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|11/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Rays are sending Bradley (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 4.44 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
