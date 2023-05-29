Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
  • In 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (29.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 12
.278 AVG .233
.350 OBP .277
.431 SLG .279
5 XBH 2
3 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
