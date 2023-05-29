Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Tim Anderson (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.8%).
- In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In eight games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.