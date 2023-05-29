How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will take the field on Monday at Comerica Park against Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .356 this season.
- The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 195 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.
- The Tigers rank 11th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd (3-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In nine starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Jon Gray
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
