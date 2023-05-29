Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will take the field on Monday at Comerica Park against Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .356 this season.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 195 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.

The Tigers rank 11th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (3-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In nine starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen - 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech

