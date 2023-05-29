Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 38 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (23.7%).
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (39.5%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
