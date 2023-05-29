Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Riley Greene (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the White Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (58) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Greene is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 76.0% of his games this year (38 of 50), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.0%).
- In 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|21 (91.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (6-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
