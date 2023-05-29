The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (34) this season while batting .225 with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 141st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
  • He has homered in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom has driven home a run in 13 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 23
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradley (3-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
