Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (33 of 44), with more than one hit 15 times (34.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 14 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Rays rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
