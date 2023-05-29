On Monday, Nick Maton (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .158.
  • Maton has gotten a hit in 16 of 47 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
  • In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 47 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 25
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.