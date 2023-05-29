After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 1:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .169 with three doubles and 10 walks.

This season, Cabrera has posted at least one hit in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 27 games this year.

Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in three of 27 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings