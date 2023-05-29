After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 1:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .169 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • This season, Cabrera has posted at least one hit in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 27 games this year.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 27 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi (6-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.60 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
