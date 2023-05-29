Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Luis Robert (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (50) this season while batting .256 with 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 120th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 52), and 6.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more RBI eight times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Angels give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.