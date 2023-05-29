Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 51 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- In 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%) Happ has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has an RBI in 13 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 51 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Bradley (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.