On Monday, Eric Haase (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.

In 57.5% of his 40 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 21 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings