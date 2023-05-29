Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Eric Haase (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.
- In 57.5% of his 40 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
