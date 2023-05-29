Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • He ranks 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
27 GP 24
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
