Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
