The Chicago Cubs (22-30) hope to end their four-game losing run against the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16), at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (4-4) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.

Stroman is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Stroman will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.44 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.

None of Bradley's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

