How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs and starter Marcus Stroman on Monday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Fueled by 153 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs' .257 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.291 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Stroman (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in eight innings against the New York Mets.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Stroman has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
