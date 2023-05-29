Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and the Chicago Cubs (22-30) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-1) for the Rays and Marcus Stroman (4-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 1-3.
  • When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The Cubs are 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
  • The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (242 total runs).
  • Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 24 Mets W 4-2 Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
May 25 Mets L 10-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
May 26 Reds L 9-0 Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
May 27 Reds L 8-5 Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
May 28 Reds L 8-5 Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
May 29 Rays - Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
May 30 Rays - Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
May 31 Rays - Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
June 2 @ Padres - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
June 3 @ Padres - Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
June 4 @ Padres - Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers

