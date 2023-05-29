After hitting .270 with a double, five home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .299 with three doubles, nine home runs and four walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), with more than one hit on five occasions (29.4%).

He has homered in 52.9% of his games in 2023, and 12.7% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has an RBI in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (70.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings