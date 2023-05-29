The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .175.

Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings