The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .175.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 12
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
