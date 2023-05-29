On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
  • He has homered in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vaughn has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.283 AVG .220
.386 OBP .301
.500 SLG .378
7 XBH 10
3 HR 1
12 RBI 16
11/8 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 29
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Angels are sending Canning (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
