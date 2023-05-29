On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

Baddoo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 with two homers during his last games.

Baddoo has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 18 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

