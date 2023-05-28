On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .269 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).
  • He has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 25
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.19 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
