Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on May 28, 2023
Player prop bet options for Riley Greene, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .263/.320/.537 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (47 total hits).
- He's slashing .237/.315/.409 on the year.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Rodríguez Stats
- The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Rodriguez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|5.0
|8
|4
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Greene Stats
- Greene has recorded 57 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .292/.355/.436 so far this season.
- Greene has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has collected 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .291/.410/.444 so far this season.
- McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 25
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
