Player prop bet options for Riley Greene, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .263/.320/.537 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (47 total hits).

He's slashing .237/.315/.409 on the year.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Rodriguez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2 vs. Pirates May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 5 2 at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has recorded 57 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .292/.355/.436 so far this season.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has collected 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.410/.444 so far this season.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

