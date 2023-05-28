How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Fueled by 154 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 230 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .296.
- The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Cease has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
